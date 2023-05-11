Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Ange Postecoglou, Stephen Robinson, James McPake and Darren Young have had successful seasons

Stirling Albion's Darren Young, Dunfermline Athletic's James McPake and St Mirren's Stephen Robinson are vying with Celtic's Ange Postecoglou for PFA Scotland's manager of the year award.

The Australian took the award, voted on by his fellow managers, last season after leading Celtic to a Premiership and League Cup double at the end of his first year in charge.

This season, the 57-year-old will secure a domestic treble if the Glasgow side defeat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final.

Northern Irishman Robinson, 48, has qualified St Mirren for the Premiership's top-six for the first time since the league split was introduced.

In his first season as Dunfermline manager, McPake has led the Fife side back to the Championship at the first time of asking after winning the League 1 title by 14 points and ended the campaign unbeaten at home in all competitions.

Former Aberdeen and Dunfermline midfielder Young is in his first full season as Stirling manager and led his side to the League 2 title, overhauling Dumbarton's lead before securing promotion by 11 points.

Both McPake and Young have bounced back from adversity the previous season.

The 38-year-old McPake was sacked by Dundee in February 2022 with his side sitting second bottom of the Premiership, while 44-year-old Young was dismissed by East Fife in November 2021 with his team bottom of League 1 and was appointing by Stirling a month later.