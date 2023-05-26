Close menu

Premier League 2022-23: Who has been your club's player of the season?

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments5

Player of the season vote graphic
Illustration by Lisa Sheehan

It's been another Premier League season filled with skills, thrills, spills, drama, controversy, joy and despair. Through the ups and downs - or just ups or downs depending on who you support - which player has stood out as the top performer for your side?

Our fan writers have picked four candidates for their club below - now all you have to do is make your choice.

You have until 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 31 May to decide. So, get voting...

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Ben White
Candidates chosen by C﻿harlene Smith, AFTV

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Aston Villa

Tyrone Mings, Douglas Luiz, Ashley Young and Ollie Watkins
Candidates chosen by Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcast

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Bournemouth

Philip Billing, Neto, Jefferson Lerma and Marcus Tavernier
Candidates chosen by Tom Jordan, Back of the Net

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Brentford

Ivan Toney, Ben Mee, David Raya and Mathias Jensen
Candidates chosen by I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Split picture of Jason Steele, Julio Enciso, Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo
Candidates chosen by Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagulls

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Chelsea

Ben Chilwell, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Enzo Fernandez and Thiago Silva
Candidates chosen by Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi, Cheick Doucoure, Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise
Candidates chosen by Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Everton

Seamus Coleman, Jordan Pickford, Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski
Candidates chosen by Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Fulham

Bernd Leno, Kenny Tete, Tim Ream, Joao Palhinha
Candidates selected by Dan Crawford, Hammy End

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Leeds United

Luis Sinisterra, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams and Rordrigo
Candidates chosen by Jess Furness, Her Game Too

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.external-link

Leicester City

James Maddison, Harvey Barnes, Kelechi Iheanacho and Nampalys Mendy
Candidates chosen by Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTV

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Liverpool

Alisson, Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Stefan Bajcetic
Candidates chosen by Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrap

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Manchester City

Erling Haaland, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Rodri
Candidates chosen by Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Ramble

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Manchester United

Marcus Rashford, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw
Candidates chosen by Dale O'Donnell, Stretty News

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Newcastle United

Joelinton, Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Sven Botman
Candidates chosen by Pete Davey, LoadedMagNUFC

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Nottingham Forest

Serge Aurier, Felipe, Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson
Candidates chosen by Ben Dore, Dore on Tour

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Southampton

James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, Carlos Alcaraz and Romain Perraud
Candidates chosen by Ray Hunt, In That Number

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane, Rodrigo Bentancur, Fraser Forster and Emerson Royal
Candidates chosen by John Wenham, Lilywhite Rose

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

West Ham United

Declan Rice, Said Benrahma, Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen
Candidates chosen by James Jones, We Are West Ham

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Craig Dawson, Ruben Neves, Mario Lemina and Toti Gomes
Candidates chosen by Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TV

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team

Download the BBC Sport app: Appleexternal-link - Androidexternal-link - Amazonexternal-link

The BBC Sport app's coverage of each Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before.

You can now:

  • Follow an improved club page with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits.
  • Get the latest news from your favourite Premier League team sent direct to your device.

Simply choose a team from the list below then, if you are using the BBC Sport app, Follow to add them to MySport and select the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results.

Please note: if you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this linkexternal-link and you'll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you're already in the app, you'll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.

Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton & Hove Albion | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Leeds United | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Nottingham Forest | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | West Ham United | Wolverhampton Wanderers

If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

5 comments

  • Comment posted by Ranger 1, today at 12:16

    For Arsenal Odegaard has been the key for them as Arteta appoints his on field leader. He is only young and has great skill - but also that quality missing in so many players which is football intelligence

  • Comment posted by One Day, today at 12:15

    As a Spurs Fan, I think I'll sit this one out!

  • Comment posted by Dr Truth, today at 12:15

    Top 3

    1. Halaand
    2. Casemiro
    3. Odegaard

  • Comment posted by Kobenhavn, today at 12:12

    Kepa on the Chelsea shortlist? Dear lord!! Bar Thiago Silva, no one was remotely good enough this season.

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 12:12

    For overall player of the season hard to look past Haaland and his goals.
    Absolute machine. That was his first season in PL too. At 22, he will only get better. Scary thought for defences everywhere. Wish we had him up front in our Sunday league team. Our attack is toothless. Think about it Erling

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport