Premier League 2022-23: Who has been your club's player of the season?
Last updated on .From the section Premier League
It's been another Premier League season filled with skills, thrills, spills, drama, controversy, joy and despair. Through the ups and downs - or just ups or downs depending on who you support - which player has stood out as the top performer for your side?
Our fan writers have picked four candidates for their club below - now all you have to do is make your choice.
You have until 12:00 BST on Wednesday, 31 May to decide. So, get voting...
Arsenal
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Aston Villa
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Bournemouth
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Brentford
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Brighton & Hove Albion
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Chelsea
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Crystal Palace
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Everton
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Fulham
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Leeds United
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Leicester City
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Liverpool
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Manchester City
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Manchester United
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Newcastle United
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Nottingham Forest
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Southampton
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Tottenham Hotspur
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
West Ham United
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Wolverhampton Wanderers
If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.
Download the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
The BBC Sport app's coverage of each Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before.
You can now:
- Follow an improved club page with all the best content from around the BBC, including insight and analysis from journalists and pundits.
- Get the latest news from your favourite Premier League team sent direct to your device.
Simply choose a team from the list below then, if you are using the BBC Sport app, Follow to add them to MySport and select the bell icon to sign up for that club's notifications, including news, goals and results.
Please note: if you're reading on your phone or tablet web browser and have the app on your device, hit this link and you'll go directly to the notifications sign-up page; if you're already in the app, you'll find the sign-up page in your menu bar.
Arsenal | Aston Villa | Bournemouth | Brentford | Brighton & Hove Albion | Chelsea | Crystal Palace | Everton | Fulham | Leeds United | Leicester City | Liverpool | Manchester City | Manchester United | Newcastle United | Nottingham Forest | Southampton | Tottenham Hotspur | West Ham United | Wolverhampton Wanderers
If the club news notifications are not visible to you, please update to the latest version of the BBC Sport app.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
1. Halaand
2. Casemiro
3. Odegaard
Absolute machine. That was his first season in PL too. At 22, he will only get better. Scary thought for defences everywhere. Wish we had him up front in our Sunday league team. Our attack is toothless. Think about it Erling