Defender Charlie Raglan is among seven players released by Cheltenham Town following the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has mutually agreed to leave on a free transfer after joining the club in 2019.

Forwards Charlie Brown, Callum Ebanks and Christian Norton, goalkeeper Shaun MacDonald and midfielders Dylan Barkers and Zac Guinan have also been released.

Liam Sercombe, Ryan Broom, Adulai Sambu, Max Harris and Ryan Jackson have all been offered new contracts.

Discussions remain ongoing with Grant Horton and Reece Hutchinson, who are both on loan at clubs in Ireland where the league is ongoing, regarding their contracts.

Centre-back Raglan made more than 160 appearances for the Robins after joining from Oxford United, including 30 in all competitions this season.