Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling is expected to join Rangers on a free transfer after the Premier League club gave the 23-year-old Englishman, who has been on loan to Stoke City, the green light to move to Ibrox on a long-term contract. (Evening Standard)
Rangers have agreed terms with Dujon Sterling and the 23-year-old Chelsea right-back is expected to head north for a medical and to sign his contract having already toured Ibrox and the training ground and had talks with manager Michael Beale. (Daily Record)
In addition to Chelsea defender Dujon Sterling, Rangers are close to announcing moves for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland and Norwich City midfielder Kieran Dowell. (The Herald)
Rangers are in talks with Greek club Aris Thessaloniki for £4.3m-rated Honduras winger Luis Palma but face competition for the 23-year-old signature from other European clubs. (Scottish Sun)
Ryan Kent, the 26-year-old winger poised to leave Rangers this summer, is a target for Serie A clubs Udinese and Bologna. (Tuttomercato)
Celtic and Porto are leading the race to sign 20-year-old Luzern defensive midfielder Ardon Jashari, the Switzerland international who is likely to move on this summer for a sum in the region of £7m, with Lazio and Atalanta also thought to be monitoring the situation. (Blick)
Celtic are monitoring 25-year-old midfielder Ryotaro Ito, who has impressed on Albirex Niigata's return to the J-League. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to make Livingston captain Nicky Devlin, the right-back who is out of contract this summer, their first summer signing, with talks at an advanced stage despite rival interest from Heart of Midlothian. (Daily Record)
Hibernian are considering the best way to deal with Harry McKirdy after the 26-year-old forward's now deleted Instagram post that complained about his time on the club's substitutes' bench, with manager Lee Johnson revealing that he has already had a conversation with the player. (The Scotsman)
