Scottish Premiership Play-offs - 1st Leg
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle3AyrAyr United0

Partick Thistle 3-0 Ayr United: Hosts take commanding first-leg lead in play-off semi-final

Last updated on

Brian Graham celebrates
Brian Graham's 19th and 20th goals of the season helped put Partick Thistle in a commanding positon

Partick Thistle will take a three-goal lead to Ayr United after a commanding first-leg display in their Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final.

Jack McMillan squeezed in a near-post finish to put Kris Doolan's side one up at the break at a joyous Firhill.

Brian Graham then made up for an earlier miss by tucking in to double the advantage before the striker's cushioned finish added a third.

The second leg takes place at Somerset Park next Friday.

Ayr, without 24-goal forward Dipo Akinyemi due to illness, failed to create enough in attack with their star striker missing, but Lee Bullen's men came close to pulling one back in the dying seconds when Paul Smith crashed a free-kick off the bar.

The visitors, playing their first game for a fortnight, looked sluggish throughout and struggled to deal with the intensity of the home side, who have now lost just once in 16 games under Doolan's stewardship.

Partick Thistle manager Kris Doolan: "We got what we deserved, it could have been five or six if we took our chances.

"Going forward, we're creative and we showed we're clinical as well. But we won't treat the tie as being over. We won't sit in and observe pressure. We'll go to Somerset looking to win."

Ayr Utd manager Lee Bullen: "I'm really disappointed with the goals we conceded. We're all unhappy at the moment, but that's credit to Thistle.

"It's down to mindset now. We've got the ability [to turn it around]. We created one or two chances ourselves which gives us optimism."

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillanBooked at 64mins
  • 22Muirhead
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Holt
  • 6Turner
  • 23Docherty
  • 11LawlessSubstituted forMcKinnonat 83'minutes
  • 7TiffoneySubstituted forDowdsat 79'minutes
  • 21FitzpatrickSubstituted forMackenzieat 73'minutes
  • 9GrahamSubstituted forMullenat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 15McKinnon
  • 19Mullen
  • 25Owens
  • 29Mackenzie
  • 30Stevenson

Ayr

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Albinson
  • 20HewittSubstituted forMcAllisterat 55'minutes
  • 4Musonda
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 8DempseyBooked at 63mins
  • 6Murdoch
  • 10O'ConnorSubstituted forAshfordat 73'minutes
  • 77MaguireSubstituted forSmithat 73'minutes
  • 14MullinBooked at 21minsSubstituted forMitchell-Lawsonat 55'minutes
  • 22McKenzieSubstituted forBrydenat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 15Kirk
  • 17McAllister
  • 18McAlear
  • 23Ashford
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
  • 33Jenkins
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
7,012

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home19
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Partick Thistle 3, Ayr United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Partick Thistle 3, Ayr United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Charlie Albinson.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Mullen (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Anton Dowds.

  5. Post update

    Paul Smith (Ayr United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box from a direct free kick.

  6. Post update

    Paul Smith (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Darren Brownlie (Partick Thistle).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Zander Mackenzie.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Dempsey (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jayden Mitchell-Lawson with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Ashford (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paul Smith.

  11. Post update

    Jayden Mitchell-Lawson (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Fraser Bryden replaces Mark McKenzie.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Cole McKinnon replaces Steven Lawless.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nick McAllister (Ayr United).

  16. Post update

    Zander Mackenzie (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Aaron Muirhead.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Anton Dowds replaces Scott Tiffoney.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Partick Thistle. Danny Mullen replaces Brian Graham.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Partick Thistle. Kyle Turner tries a through ball, but Steven Lawless is caught offside.

