Partick Thistle v Ayr United

First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 22Muirhead
- 5Brownlie
- 4Holt
- 6Turner
- 23Docherty
- 11Lawless
- 7Tiffoney
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 9Graham
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 15McKinnon
- 19Mullen
- 25Owens
- 29Mackenzie
- 30Stevenson
Ayr
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Albinson
- 20Hewitt
- 4Musonda
- 5McGinty
- 3Reading
- 8Dempsey
- 6Murdoch
- 10O'Connor
- 77Maguire
- 14MullinBooked at 21mins
- 22McKenzie
Substitutes
- 1McAdams
- 11Mitchell-Lawson
- 15Kirk
- 17McAllister
- 18McAlear
- 23Ashford
- 30Bryden
- 31Smith
- 33Jenkins
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Ayr United. Josh Mullin tries a through ball, but Michael Hewitt is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Dempsey.
Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle).
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Lawless with a cross.
Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).
Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Charlie Albinson.
Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Offside, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick tries a through ball, but Scott Tiffoney is caught offside.
Foul by Chris Maguire (Ayr United).
Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aidan Fitzpatrick.
Attempt missed. Ben Dempsey (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sean McGinty with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Aidan Fitzpatrick.
Attempt missed. Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paddy Reading with a cross.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.
Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Sean McGinty.