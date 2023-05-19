Close menu
Scottish Premiership Play-offs - 1st Leg
Partick ThistlePartick Thistle1AyrAyr United0

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillan
  • 22Muirhead
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Holt
  • 6Turner
  • 23Docherty
  • 11Lawless
  • 7Tiffoney
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 9Graham

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 15McKinnon
  • 19Mullen
  • 25Owens
  • 29Mackenzie
  • 30Stevenson

Ayr

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Albinson
  • 20Hewitt
  • 4Musonda
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 8Dempsey
  • 6Murdoch
  • 10O'Connor
  • 77Maguire
  • 14MullinBooked at 21mins
  • 22McKenzie

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 11Mitchell-Lawson
  • 15Kirk
  • 17McAllister
  • 18McAlear
  • 23Ashford
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
  • 33Jenkins
Referee:
Greg Aitken

Match Stats

Home TeamPartick ThistleAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home7
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home2
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Partick Thistle 1, Ayr United 0.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Ayr United. Josh Mullin tries a through ball, but Michael Hewitt is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Mullin (Ayr United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Dempsey.

  4. Post update

    Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jack McMillan (Partick Thistle).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Steven Lawless with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Dempsey (Ayr United).

  8. Post update

    Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Docherty (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Charlie Albinson.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Mullin (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Partick Thistle. Aidan Fitzpatrick tries a through ball, but Scott Tiffoney is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Chris Maguire (Ayr United).

  14. Post update

    Kevin Holt (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Aidan Fitzpatrick.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Dempsey (Ayr United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sean McGinty with a headed pass following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Aidan Fitzpatrick.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daire O'Connor (Ayr United) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paddy Reading with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Andy Murdoch.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Partick Thistle. Conceded by Sean McGinty.

