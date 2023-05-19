Match ends, Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Annan Athletic secured their first promotion to Scotland's third tier by relegating Clyde in the League 1 play-off final.
Trailing 3-1 from Tuesday's first leg, Jim Duffy's side earned a huge lifeline as Olly McDonald bundled in at the back post straight after the break.
However, a late Benjamin Luissint double eased any Annan nerves to trigger huge celebrations in Hamilton.
The Galabank club had been in League 2 since admission in 2008.
Clyde, comfortably second bottom of League 1, drop down to Scotland's bottom tier.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Mullen
- 19CuddihySubstituted forKennedyat 10'minutes
- 4McLean
- 25Sula
- 22Craig
- 17CameronBooked at 15mins
- 15ScullionBooked at 64mins
- 8RobertsBooked at 90mins
- 18HynesSubstituted forMcDonaldat 15'minutes
- 3QuitongoSubstituted forDuthieat 42'minutes
- 11Rennie
Substitutes
- 5Thicot
- 7Duthie
- 14Kennedy
- 16McDonald
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 26McGeever
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2GibsonBooked at 81mins
- 5Muir
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Kilsby
- 11JohnstonSubstituted forHooperat 59'minutes
- 4Lyon
- 8Docherty
- 7WallaceSubstituted forLuissintat 45'minutes
- 9Smith
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Steele
- 15Barnes
- 16Douglas
- 17McCartney
- 18Williamson
- 19Hooper
- 20Luissint
- 21Galloway
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 1,202
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 2.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 2. Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Kurtis Roberts (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Clyde).
Post update
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Tommy Muir.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by William Gibson.
Post update
Foul by Erik Sula (Clyde).
Post update
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kurtis Roberts (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Brian McLean.
Booking
William Gibson (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Conner Duthie (Clyde).
Post update
William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 1. Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Reece Lyon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Erik Sula (Clyde).
Post update
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.