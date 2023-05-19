Close menu
Scottish League One Play-offs - 2nd Leg
ClydeClyde1Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic2

Clyde 1-2 Annan Athletic (2-5 agg): Galabank side earn first ever League 1 promotion

Benjamin Lussint
Benjamin Luissint celebrates after his goal dampened Clyde hopes of a comeback

Annan Athletic secured their first promotion to Scotland's third tier by relegating Clyde in the League 1 play-off final.

Trailing 3-1 from Tuesday's first leg, Jim Duffy's side earned a huge lifeline as Olly McDonald bundled in at the back post straight after the break.

However, a late Benjamin Luissint double eased any Annan nerves to trigger huge celebrations in Hamilton.

The Galabank club had been in League 2 since admission in 2008.

Clyde, comfortably second bottom of League 1, drop down to Scotland's bottom tier.

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Mullen
  • 19CuddihySubstituted forKennedyat 10'minutes
  • 4McLean
  • 25Sula
  • 22Craig
  • 17CameronBooked at 15mins
  • 15ScullionBooked at 64mins
  • 8RobertsBooked at 90mins
  • 18HynesSubstituted forMcDonaldat 15'minutes
  • 3QuitongoSubstituted forDuthieat 42'minutes
  • 11Rennie

Substitutes

  • 5Thicot
  • 7Duthie
  • 14Kennedy
  • 16McDonald
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 26McGeever

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2GibsonBooked at 81mins
  • 5Muir
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Kilsby
  • 11JohnstonSubstituted forHooperat 59'minutes
  • 4Lyon
  • 8Docherty
  • 7WallaceSubstituted forLuissintat 45'minutes
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Steele
  • 15Barnes
  • 16Douglas
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Williamson
  • 19Hooper
  • 20Luissint
  • 21Galloway
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
1,202

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 2. Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  4. Booking

    Kurtis Roberts (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Clyde).

  6. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Tommy Muir.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by William Gibson.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Erik Sula (Clyde).

  10. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kurtis Roberts (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Brian McLean.

  13. Booking

    William Gibson (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Conner Duthie (Clyde).

  15. Post update

    William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Clyde 1, Annan Athletic 1. Benjamin Luissint (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reece Lyon (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Erik Sula (Clyde).

  20. Post update

    Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

