Benjamin Luissint celebrates after his goal dampened Clyde hopes of a comeback

Annan Athletic secured their first promotion to Scotland's third tier by relegating Clyde in the League 1 play-off final.

Trailing 3-1 from Tuesday's first leg, Jim Duffy's side earned a huge lifeline as Olly McDonald bundled in at the back post straight after the break.

However, a late Benjamin Luissint double eased any Annan nerves to trigger huge celebrations in Hamilton.

The Galabank club had been in League 2 since admission in 2008.

Clyde, comfortably second bottom of League 1, drop down to Scotland's bottom tier.