Clyde v Annan Athletic

First Half ends, Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 4-5-1
- 1Mullen
- 19CuddihySubstituted forKennedyat 10'minutes
- 4McLean
- 25Sula
- 22Craig
- 17CameronBooked at 15mins
- 15Scullion
- 8Roberts
- 18HynesSubstituted forMcDonaldat 15'minutes
- 3QuitongoSubstituted forDuthieat 42'minutes
- 11Rennie
Substitutes
- 5Thicot
- 7Duthie
- 14Kennedy
- 16McDonald
- 21Bradley-Hurst
- 26McGeever
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Gibson
- 5Muir
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Kilsby
- 11Johnston
- 4Lyon
- 8Docherty
- 7Wallace
- 9Smith
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Mitchell
- 14Steele
- 15Barnes
- 16Douglas
- 17McCartney
- 18Williamson
- 19Hooper
- 20Luissint
- 21Galloway
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Kennedy (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Chris Johnston.
Post update
Attempt missed. Euan Cameron (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Post update
Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Clyde).
Post update
Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Conner Duthie replaces Rico Quitongo because of an injury.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Rico Quitongo (Clyde).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jon Craig (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Clyde).
Post update
William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Paul Kennedy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Clyde).
Post update
William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Kurtis Roberts (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).
Post update
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Liam Scullion.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Olly McDonald replaces Darren Hynes.
Booking
Euan Cameron (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.