Scottish League One Play-offs - 2nd Leg
ClydeClyde0Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0

Clyde v Annan Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 4-5-1

  • 1Mullen
  • 19CuddihySubstituted forKennedyat 10'minutes
  • 4McLean
  • 25Sula
  • 22Craig
  • 17CameronBooked at 15mins
  • 15Scullion
  • 8Roberts
  • 18HynesSubstituted forMcDonaldat 15'minutes
  • 3QuitongoSubstituted forDuthieat 42'minutes
  • 11Rennie

Substitutes

  • 5Thicot
  • 7Duthie
  • 14Kennedy
  • 16McDonald
  • 21Bradley-Hurst
  • 26McGeever

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Gibson
  • 5Muir
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Kilsby
  • 11Johnston
  • 4Lyon
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Steele
  • 15Barnes
  • 16Douglas
  • 17McCartney
  • 18Williamson
  • 19Hooper
  • 20Luissint
  • 21Galloway
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home7
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Clyde 0, Annan Athletic 0.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Kennedy (Clyde) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a corner.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Chris Johnston.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Euan Cameron (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Roberts (Clyde).

  6. Post update

    Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Conner Duthie replaces Rico Quitongo because of an injury.

  9. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Rico Quitongo (Clyde).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jon Craig (Clyde) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Rico Quitongo (Clyde).

  12. Post update

    William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Paul Kennedy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Rico Quitongo (Clyde).

  15. Post update

    William Gibson (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Kurtis Roberts (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Liam Scullion.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Clyde. Olly McDonald replaces Darren Hynes.

  20. Booking

    Euan Cameron (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Top Stories