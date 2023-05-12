Last updated on .From the section Irish

Injured Coleman is out of contract at Everton this summer

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has had successful surgery on his knee injury and should be fit again for next season.

Everton manager Sean Dyche said that Coleman is among a number of players coming out of contract whose Goodison Park futures are uncertain.

The 34-year-old, who is also Everton's captain, suffered ligament damage in their recent 2-2 draw with Leicester.

"Seamus did have an operation and it has gone well," Dyche said.

"All being well, he should be fit for next season."

He added: "I will be speaking to him ongoing. He is well in the loop where he sits at this football club."

Dyche accepts that Everton retaining their Premier League status would put a "different viewpoint" on his plans for his squad.

Monday's surprise 5-1 win at Brighton has raised hopes they can extend their top-flight stay into a 70th successive season as it moved them out of the relegation zone.

A number of players are out of contract in the summer, including Coleman, but no decisions can realistically be made until the club know which division they are playing in.

"There are some outlines that I've been speaking with Kev Thelwell [director of football] about a way forward, but at the end of the day it still comes down to what is happening now," said Dyche before Sunday's daunting visit of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

"When I got here, the noise was about Everton being done. We've obviously shown we are not done and there is more life in what we are doing.

"That does change things. Being in the Premier League is a different viewpoint, that's the first concern.

"But there are some background chats about what is needed because you have to continue. It's a fluid business, one that I'm used to. You are always fluid thinking anyway, it's not about an exact thought.

"It's about different scenarios with players, player contracts, ways the club is operating, ways they are looking to operate.

"Ultimately this season it is about getting past this situation and growing for the future."