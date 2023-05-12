Is Mark Robins the manager of the season?

After 10 games of this Championship season, it would have been near fantasy to predict that rock-bottom Coventry would be three matches away from the Premier League by the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Sky Blues had only one win to their name; a fixture backlog; and had only just been allowed to return to play matches in their home ground.

The CBS Arena pitch had been left 'unsafe' by 65 matches of rugby sevens in just three days during the Commonwealth Games, while a dispute with the owners of the ground was playing out, alongside a takeover which was eventually completed in January.

But that "horrific start" was turned into a "miraculous" finish by Robins, who has overcome many challenges during his six years as manager of the club, steering them to their highest finish of fifth, since Premier League relegation in 2001.

On Sunday (12:00 BST) they host Middlesbrough in the first match of a two-legged Championship play-off semi-final, aiming for Wembley - and ultimately the Premier League.

'Maybe I am a firefighter, but this is a project'

Robins returned to Coventry for his second stint in charge in March 2017 and was unable to stop the club being relegated to League Two, despite winning the EFL Trophy that season.

Since then, City have been on a constant rise. The club hadn't finished in the top six of any division for 48 years before Robins guided them out of League Two via the play-off final in the 2017-18 season, their first promotion for 51 years.

Coventry then won the League One title, while ground sharing with Birmingham, in the 2019-20 campaign.

Since consolidating their position in the Championship, they have been mixing it with the biggest clubs in the division, some of who are supported by the parachute payments criticised for distorting the league. Robins himself says the Championship is "not a level playing field".

Many would say that the 53-year-old former Manchester United forward goes under the radar.

He was on the shortlist for the division's manager of the season award but lost out to Burnley's highly-rated and much-coveted manager Vincent Kompany.

Robins will also take on higher profile former Manchester United player and assistant manager Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough in the play-offs, but he is not fussed about getting any acclaim.

"When you look at where we finished after 46 games, it's nothing short of miraculous," Robins said.

"The mantra of the club has been 'rise together' over the last few years.

"When you reflect on it, to be where we are, in the context of us and this football club it's been a phenomenal achievement so far."

Getting to the play-offs caps off an impressive climb since Robins returned but he "doesn't care" about a lower profile and is eager to share the praise.

"I've been described as a firefighter and that's maybe true to a degree, but there are different stages," he said.

"Here, firefighting is trying to build and trying to put things in place to move things forward. Trying to make sure you have the right culture and right people in the building.

"That's been the biggest challenge against the backdrop of uncertainty, the movement of stadiums, it's been very, very difficult.

"There's a lot of talk about projects these days and projects are a fallacy unless you get the time to fulfil them. Obviously, you need results to do it, and the backing and support of the board."

'Change too quickly and the wheels can come off'

Coventry's 24-year-old Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with Premier League clubs

A lot of managers would have been courted for moves to 'bigger clubs' after two promotions and winning a cup competition but Robins says he has not been interested in leaving.

"I've not been in it for that," he said. "I came here in 2012 and left about five months later. While I don't regret going to Huddersfield, I also didn't want to leave the club. When I left, I missed it.

"When I got the opportunity to come back, I knew the circumstances around it whereas the first time I didn't. Coming back with my eyes wide open, I felt I could help.

"While there has been interest [from other clubs], I have made it clear that this is my priority and I'm totally invested in this project. There's that word 'project', it's only a project if you get the time."

Time is something that is not commonly given to football managers. In the Premier League a record 14 managers have lost their jobs this season. There have been 21 changes in the Championship where Robins is the longest-serving manager.

"If you try to change things drastically too quickly the wheels can come off," said Robins.

"To drag us from where we were to where we are now has taken some dragging, believe me. It's been a phenomenal effort from everybody."

Coventry have received plaudits for the way they have played football this season. Striker Viktor Gyokeres, who has scored 21 league goals this season, has been linked with several Premier League clubs, with the 24-year-old Sweden international and goalkeeper Ben Wilson named in the Championship team of the season. Midfielder Gustavo Hamer has been one of the stand-out players of the season.

The club has managed to constantly find value in the market and compete with clubs whose finances are boosted by recently being in the Premier League.

"We've had to try and find those gems. In fairness I've had some good people in recruitment roles," said Robins.

"We've managed to make sure that we have cut our cloth accordingly and moved people when they have wanted to go. Or people have moved on. We have been able to get money to get players who can fit into what we wanted to do."

It's doubtful Robins would continue to operate below the radar if he achieved the dream of a Premier League return for Coventry after more than 20 years away.

"I'm not even letting my head go to that place," he said. "I think it's a dangerous thing to do. You can dream and I've said that to the supporters for weeks now - they can dare to dream."