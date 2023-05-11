Callacher scored on what was his final Linfield appearance on the last day of the season

Experienced defender Jimmy Callacher is among a number of players that are leaving Linfield.

Utility player Niall Quinn and striker Eetu Vertainen are also on the list of players announced by the Blues to be departing.

Defender Sam Roscoe, midfielder Cammy Palmer and Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty are also exiting.

The club said they were announcing Callacher's exit with "a heavy heart".

A former Northern Ireland Footballer of the Year, the 31-year-old centre-half played 368 games and scored 47 goals after moving to Windsor Park from Glentoran in January 2014.

Linfield manager David Healy said he and Callacher had "an open and frank discussion in which we acknowledged that now was probably the right time for him to move on".

"He has his own business commitments and I know he wants to continue to grow this, as he builds a future for his young family," Healy told the Linfield website external-link .

"He has been an immense defender and leader, never letting me down and battling back from injury on several occasions. He is, and always will be, 'one of our own'."

Quinn had a testimonial season at Linfield in 2022-23

Callacher has missed a number of games through injury this season but scored in what was his final appearance for the Blues in their win over Cliftonville on the last day of the campaign.

He had the misfortune of scoring a last-gasp own goal that denied Linfield victory over Rigas Futbola Skola in the Europa Conference League play-off in August, with the Latvian side going on to win on penalties.

Linfield said Quinn, who made 364 appearances and scored 29 goals, "will now continue with his teaching career, whilst pursuing his football commitments elsewhere".

"Niall Quinn has been a loyal and faithful servant to this club, especially since I joined in 2015," Healy said.

"It was another difficult decision to allow Niall to leave, but again, the timing was right, as Niall has a clear and understandable desire to pursue his teaching career."

Healy added: "I would also like to wish Sam, Cammy, Eetu and Kyle all the very best for the future. Cammy showed his talent on many occasions and although he struggled with injury this season, it was not an easy decision to move him on.

"Eetu scored 23 goals for us since joining in 2021, with a standout his late winner at the Oval on Boxing Day. I have no doubt that he will push on and make further progress in his career.

"Sam has made it clear for some time now that he wanted to return to England, so he could be closer to his family. This is a decision that I respect and I am grateful for his professionalism throughout his time at Windsor."

Lafferty had moved to Windsor Park on a short-term deal until the end of the season but failed to score for Linfield, who finished second in the Irish Premiership after winning the title for the four previous seasons.