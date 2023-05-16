Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Dejphon Chansiri has been Sheffield Wednesday owner since January 2015

Sheffield Wednesday have revealed owner Dejphon Chansiri was the subject of an "appalling" racist post on social media after their 4-0 play-off defeat at Peterborough on Friday.

The Owls have already condemned a racist message aimed at boss Darren Moore in the aftermath of the loss.

"This incident is also in the hands of the authorities," the club said in a statement. external-link

Thai businessman Chansiri bought the Hillsborough club in 2015.

Wednesday, who finished third in League One this season with 96 points, host Posh in the second leg of their League One play-off semi-final on Thursday.

No club in play-off history has ever overturned even a three-goal first-leg deficit.