VAR was used in both men's Scottish Cup semi-finals

A video assistant referee will be used in the Women's Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden on Sunday 28 May (13:30 BST).

It will be the first time a Scottish women's domestic game has used VAR.

The technology was introduced in the Scottish Premiership in October and has been used in select games in the men's Scottish Cup, including both semi-finals at the national stadium.

The Women's Scottish Cup final will be broadcast on BBC One Scotland.

The game is also available on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

Celtic are the cup holders and Rangers won the SWPL Cup earlier this season.