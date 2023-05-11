Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Yeovil Town's relegation out of the National League was confirmed following their 3-0 defeat by Wrexham in April

Yeovil Town owner Scott Priestnall says he has agreed a deal to sell the relegated National League club.

Priestnall, who first took over in 2019, has been trying to sell the club for some time and has not revealed who the prospective new owner will be.

He had agreed a deal with the SU Glovers group, who claimed to have taken stewardship of the club in March.

But director Matt Uggla pulled out of the deal earlier this month following their relegation from the fifth tier.

"In advance of the Glovers Trust meeting, I wish to announce that a deal has been agreed for the purchase of the club," Priestnall said in a statement on the club website.

"This has taken a substantial period of time and a lot of work on all sides.

"I am confident that the buyer has the best interests of the club at heart and will begin a new and exciting time for the club.

"I regret I have not been able to provide more regular updates, but these matters must take their course and are governed by various interim agreements."

Priestnall says more information will be released on Friday in what fans will hope will be an end to a difficult period in the club's history.

Staff saw a delay in the payment of their April wages as the Glovers finished 10 points from safety in 22nd place in the National League.

Their relegation to National League South comes a decade after the club won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs, when they beat now Premier League side Brentford at Wembley.