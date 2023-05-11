Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jorja Fox made her senior debut for Chelsea in the 2020-21 campaign

Chelsea defender Jorja Fox is set to return from her loan at Brighton after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

Fox, 19, was replaced just before half-time in Brighton's 1-0 WSL win over West Ham on Sunday.

Fox joined the Seagulls on loan at the beginning of the season and has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the south-coast club.

Her ACL rupture is the latest in a series of such injuries in the WSL.

Leah Williamson was forced off during Arsenal's match with Manchester United in April. The Gunners captain joined team-mates Vivianne Miedema and Beth Mead on the sidelines, with the latter hopeful of being fit in time for the 2023 Women's World Cup this summer.

There are calls for more research to be done into why this type of injury is more prevalent in female footballers than male.