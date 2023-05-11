Last updated on .From the section Mansfield

Danny Johnson netted 16 goals in 2022-23, 15 of them on loan at Walsall

Mansfield Town have released two players after Nigel Clough's side missed out on the League Two play-offs.

Strikers Danny Johnson, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Walsall, and Jimmy Knowles have both come to the end of their contracts.

But the side have offered new deals to George Cooper, Jason Law, James Perch, Stephen Quinn and Kieran Wallace.

And contract extension options have been triggered for Taylor Anderson and Scott Flinders.

Loan players Riley Harbottle and Will Swan (Nottingham Forest) and Christy Pym (Peterborough United) have returned to their respective clubs, leaving 16 players signed up for next season.

Mansfield finished eighth in League Two, missing out on the play-offs by just one goal.

Contracted players for 2023-24:

Lucas Akins, Hiram Boateng, Jordan Bowery, Ollie Clarke, James Gale, Anthony Hartigan, Elliott Hewitt, Callum Johnson, Davis Keillor-Dunn, Alfie Kilgour, George Maris, Owen Mason, Stephen McLaughlin, Rhys Oates, John-Joe O'Toole, Louis Reed.