Last updated on .From the section National League

Macaulay Langstaff scored a record 42 National League goals in 2022-23, four more than Wrexham's Paul Mullin

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is the National League manager of the season after his side's record-breaking title-winning campaign.

The Welsh club also provide three players - Ben Tozer, Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin - for the division's team of the year.

There are five Notts County players included, led by player of the season Macaulay Langstaff.

Play-off finalists Chesterfield provide two players and Boreham Wood one.

Former Bradford, Bolton and Sunderland boss Parkinson, 55, has been in charge at Wrexham since July 2021 and saw his side miss out on promotion in the play-offs in his first campaign.

This season, however, the team owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney finished as champions with a record 111 points, having won 34 and lost only three of their 46 fifth-tier games.

Notts County ended the season as runners-up, also having lost just three games and with 107 points, and now go into the play-offs.

Defenders Adam Chicksen and Kyle Cameron along with midfielders Matty Palmer and Ruben Rodrigues join Langstaff in the team of the year.

Their opponents in the play-off final on Saturday, 13 May are Chesterfield who had full-back Jeff King and forward Ryan Colclough honoured after finishing in third place.

Nathan Ashmore who kept 15 clean sheets to help Boreham Wood finish sixth and qualify for the play-offs is the goalkeeper of the season.