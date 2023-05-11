Last updated on .From the section Wigan

Wigan Athletic finished bottom of the Championship this season and were relegated to League One

Wigan Athletic players are growing increasingly frustrated and angry with the club, with May wages still to be paid, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

Only a handful of squad members still under contract have been paid salaries while others are yet to be paid.

The remaining wages were due to be paid by Tuesday, however a further deadline of 17:30 BST on Thursday has passed.

The Latics were deducted three points in March for paying players late three previous times in the 2022-23 campaign.

The Professional Footballers' Association has stepped in to assist the players, with the club yet to comment when asked by BBC Radio Manchester.

A club statement released last week external-link said chairman Talal Al Hammad had last Friday paid "as many employees as possible within the organisation with the resources available".

More delays a couple of months ago meant further charges were brought against the club for a breach of requirements set by the English Football League.

Players were given Saturday off from training before the team's final game of the season on Monday at home to Rotherham.

Wigan finished the campaign bottom of the Championship and will be playing back in League One next season.