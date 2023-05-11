Last updated on .From the section Scotland

France beat Republic of Ireland in their latest outing in Dublin

Scotland have confirmed they will face World Cup finalists France in Lille on Tuesday, 17 October - their final friendly fixture of 2023.

The match at Decathlon Arena will take place five days after Scotland take on Spain in their Euro 2024 qualifier.

Steve Clarke's side are currently unbeaten in six competitive fixtures and sit top of Group A after two games.

France have won both their Group B qualifiers since losing the World Cup final to Argentina on penalties.

Didier Deschamps' side thumped the Netherlands 4-0 in Paris before edging Republic of Ireland 1-0 in Dublin and will take on Clarke's side four days after the return against the Dutch in Amsterdam.

Scotland's match against the side currently ranked second in the world will rekindle memories of a famous double over the French during the Euro 2008 qualifying campaign.

Gary Caldwell stabbed home to earn a 1-0 victory at Hampden Park in 2006 before an iconic 35-yard strike from James McFadden secured a famous victory for Scotland in the Parc des Princes the following year.

Overall, Scotland have won eight and lost eight of the meetings between the sides, the French triumphing with a 3-0 home victory in the most recent contest in a 2016 friendly.