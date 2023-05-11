Elie Youan: Hibernian sign striker permanently from St Gallen in three-year deal
Last updated on .From the section Hibernian
Hibernian have triggered their option to sign on-loan Elie Youan permanently from St Gallen, with the French forward agreeing a three-year contract.
The 24-year-old arrived on a season-long temporary switch in June and has scored seven goals in 33 appearances for the Scottish Premiership side.
Youan came through the youth ranks with local club Nantes before being loaned to St Gallen in 2020.
The Swiss Super League club exercised their option to buy in May 2021.
He played 53 times and scored 12 goals for St Gallen but was loaned to Belgian side Mechelen in January 2022 - then Hibs six months later.
