Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glentoran 5-0 Glenavon: Glens score five to book place in European play-off final

European play-off: Glentoran v Cliftonville Venue: The Oval, Belfast Date: Saturday, 13 May Kick-off: 16:30 BST Coverage: Live stream on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website; live text commentary and report on the BBC Sport website

Glentoran boss Rodney McAree believes the club's owner Ali Pour "deserves European football" for the sustained investment he has made in the club.

Pour took over as owner in 2019 and in that time the Glens have twice qualified for European competitions.

McAree says the players owe it to Pour to deliver European football by beating Cliftonville in Saturday's Europa Conference League play-off final.

"Obviously we want European football, the owner deserves it," he said.

"The players deserve it, but they have to go produce a performance that is better than Cliftonville.

"There is a level of quality in the squad and they should be challenging themselves to get European football."

The east Belfast side booked their place in the European play-off final against the Reds with a commanding 5-0 semi-final victory against Glenavon at the Oval on Wednesday in the semi-final..

McAree, who took over as boss in January, was pleased with his side's performance in the encounter, but warned that Glentoran must produce a similar showing on Saturday to seal the final Europa Conference League spot.

"We have to go again. We need to produce another performance like Wednesday," added the 48-year-old.

"Wednesday's win gave us a little bit of confidence, and a bit of momentum as we've been scoring goals recently, but it will mean nothing if we don't win the game on Saturday."

'We need to put things right'

The former Dungannon boss is hopeful that Glentoran have learnt their lessons from last year's play-off final defeat by Larne.

The Glens led 2-0 in the second half after goals from Conor McMenamin and Jay Donnelly, before Ronan Hale scored four goals to help Larne to a dramatic comeback 4-2 victory.

McAree wants Glentoran to channel the hurt from last year to help them get over the line this time.

"We were in a position last year where we were in front and had control of the game, but poor decisions ended up costing us the game," he said.

"There was a lot of hurt and a lot of things you want to put right, but it is different opposition than last year and a different occasion."

Ronan Hale scored four as Larne beat Glentoran at the Oval to seal European football last season

The Glentoran manager is wary of the threat Cliftonville pose after the Reds overcame Coleraine 2-1 to progress to the final.

The north Belfast side have beaten Glentoran in three previous play-off finals, and McAree believes anything can happen in this "cup final" scenario.

"Cliftonville are a good side and there is a lot of togetherness in their squad.

"They will relish the challenge, it is not going to be easy for us, but it is probably not going to be easy for them either.

"It is a cup final as such, and we need to apply ourselves in the correct manner."

'I had to put the belief back into the players'

Ronan Doherty scored Cliftonville's second

Interim Cliftonville boss Declan O'Hara expressed his relief at guiding Cliftonville to victory against Coleraine after a difficult few weeks for the club on and off the pitch.

Before the Solitude showdown against the Bannsiders, Cliftonville were winless in their last five games, picking up just two points in the split.

Yet, O'Hara - who stepped in to lead the Reds after Paddy McLaughlin's departure - believes their performance on Wednesday provided the perfect tonic to their recent displays, and sets them up well for Saturday's final.

"That was the first game we had won in a long time and the boys were unreal from start to finish," said O'Hara.

"We are a good footballing team, six weeks ago we were up there challenging for the league, so I had to put the belief back into the squad over the last 10 days.

"I couldn't have asked for much more, they were excellent. Now we look ahead to Saturday at the Oval, it is going to be massive and our boys are looking forward to it."