Swansea

Andy Parslow holds a Uefa A licence having started out as an analyst at Luton Town

Andy Parslow has left Swansea City after just one season as the club's specialist set-piece coach.

Parslow joined Swansea in June 2022 after a spell working as a restarts coach at AFC Wimbledon.

He has also worked academy coaching at Luton, Wycombe, Watford and Brentford.

"Everyone at Swansea City would like to thank Andy for his efforts during his time at the club and wish him well for the future," the Championship club said.