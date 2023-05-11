Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Ben Barclay came into Paul Simpson's first-team plans toward the end of the season with Carlisle

Stockport have allowed Carlisle to extend the loan of defender Ben Barclay for the League Two play-offs, but he would not be allowed to face his parent club if they meet in the final.

The 26-year-old joined on a season-long basis in July 2022, and has scored one goal in 15 games for the Cumbrians.

Barclay has played the last nine games for Paul Simpson's side, only missing the game against the Hatters.

Carlisle play Bradford in the play-off semis, with Stockport facing Salford.

"I'm really delighted to get Ben's loan extended," Simpson said.

"We're fully aware that if we do make it to the final, and Stockport are our opponents, he won't be available for that, and that's something we'll just have to deal with."

Barclay scored his first goal for the Cumbrians in the 1-0 derby win over Barrow earlier this month, filling a right-back role.