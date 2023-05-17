Last updated on .From the section League One

Peterborough United are the first team to take a lead of four or more goals into the second leg of a play-off semi-final since Dagenham beat Morecambe 6-0 in May 2010

Peterborough boss Darren Ferguson has called on his side to replicate the level of performance from their 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in their play-off semi-final second leg.

Posh go to Hillsborough on Thursday in a commanding position to reach the League One play-off final.

"It's about trying to go there and get a positive result," Ferguson told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"We've got to be brave on the ball as we were in the first leg."

He added: "No two games are the same. This will be a totally different game. They will have 30-odd thousand fans there so it will be a totally different atmosphere, but we have got to blank all that out and play the game we want to play.

"We need to make it a game that suits us, not them."

Ferguson has no new injury or suspension concerns and could have defender Nathan Thompson available for the first time since 18 April.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is likely to name a more attacking line-up than last Friday as his side look to become the first team in play-off history to overhaul a first-leg deficit of three or more goals.

Moore thanks fans for 'phenomenal' backing

The Owls finished three places and 19 points above Posh in the third-tier table but were blown away at the Weston Homes Community Stadium last Friday.

Moore has said his side can only focus on attempting to win the game, regardless of the score.

"We've dusted ourselves down, we've trained and we've refocused," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We have to try and win the game. We have had a fantastic home record all season.

"As we know, as the game goes on, football can have its own way and we'll see what happens."

Moore was racially abused on social media after Friday's defeat, with the club calling the post "repulsive" and "despicable".

The 49-year-old said he had been boosted by personal interactions he has had with the club's fans since last week.

"We'll have a packed ground and we know that the fans will be revved up," he said.

"The support I have had out and about in the past few days has been nothing but phenomenal and I want to thank them, it is very much appreciated.

"My main message to the fans is to come out and be the 12th man like they have done all season."