Barry Gray's Warrenpoint Town side were scheduled to play in the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Dungannon Swifts after finishing second in the Championship

Warrenpoint Town's appeal hearing against the Irish FA's rejection of their licence application for next season has been adjourned for a week.

The hearing took place on Wednesday night, as planned, with the club saying later on social media that it had been adjourned until next Wednesday.

Warrenpoint said last week that their application was rejected because of a tax bill which has now been paid.

The club finished the season in second place in the Championship.

"After a hearing tonight, the chair of the LAC [Licensing Appeals Committee] has adjourned until Wednesday 17th at 7pm," they said in their social media post on Wednesday evening.

Warrenpoint's second-place finish meant they were due to take part in the Irish Premiership promotion/relegation play-off against Dungannon Swifts, who finished second-from-bottom in the top flight.

However, that play-off is on hold, with Annagh United, who finished third in the Championship, potentially taking Town's place if their appeal is unsuccessful.

In a club statement last week, Warrenpoint said the IFA's decision to reject their licence application "centred on an outstanding liability to HMRC of which the club was unaware".

It added this had then been "settled in full within a matter of days".

BBC Sport NI understands that the Irish FA maintains that its licencing rules make crystal clear that the final deadline for clubs to submit documents relating to financial criteria was 31 March.

Warrenpoint's statement says that they paid the outstanding tax bill on 14 April.