Glentoran 5-0 Glenavon: Glens score five to book place in European play-off final

Glentoran and Cliftonville will meet in Saturday's European play-off final after both secured home semi-final victories.

The Glens eased through with a 5-0 win over Glenavon at the Oval while the Reds held off a spirited Coleraine fightback to win 2-1 at Solitude.

Luke McCullough, Conor McMenamin, Jay Donnelly and Rory Donnelly were on target for the Glens, with Robbie Garrett scoring an own goal.

Saturday's decider will be at the Oval.

The Reds looked comfortable at 2-0 up after Ronan Doherty added to Ryan Curran's early opener before Matthew Shevlin's goal 17 minutes from time put them under pressure.

Shevlin missed a good chance to equalise for the Bannsiders with a free header at the back post late on as the Reds held on to reach the final.

The winner of Saturday's play-off final will secure the Irish Premiership's final spot in the Europa Conference League.

Curran and Doherty send Reds into fifth play-off final

Cliftonville's win see them contest their fifth European play-off final after getting off to the best possible start when Ryan Curran put the hosts in front early on.

Curran found Joe Gormley out wide before driving into the Bannsiders penalty area to meet Gormley's pull back with a low drive into the bottom corner.

The hosts, currently with Declan O'Hara in interim charge after Paddy McLaughlin's departure in April, doubled their lead on 20 minutes when unmarked Doherty's volley squeezed past Gareth Deane at his near post.

Shevlin gave Oran Kearney's side hope in the 71st minute when he headed home Josh Carson's pinpoint cross after a quick Coleraine throw-in.

Cliftonville came close to adding a third when Ronan Hale struck the crossbar before Stephen O'Donnell and Shevlin both missed chances to equalise when they headed straight at Nathan Gartside.