Rangers kept alive their hopes of defending the Scottish Women's Premier League title with a 3-0 victory against Partick Thistle.

Lizzie Arnot's header just before half-time broke Thistle's resistance, before Kirsty Howat and then Tessel Middag's penalty killed the game.

The win moves Rangers up to second, three points ahead of rivals Celtic and two behind leaders Glasgow City.

Those sides meet at Celtic Park on Thursday as the title race heats up.

Rangers have now played a game more than both their rivals and face City on the final day of the season, with a trip to face Hearts to come first on Sunday.

Hearts, having already secured fourth place, defeated Edinburgh rivals Hibernian 2-1 at Oriam.

Erin Rennie turned in Monica Forsyth's cutback to give Eva Olid's side the lead, and Aimee Anderson's long-range stunner doubled their advantage before the break.

Katie Lockwood nodded Hibs back into the match, and Siobhan Hunter came close to a stoppage-time equaliser, but a fantastic save from goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith ensured victory for Hearts.

Meanwhile, in the bottom six Aberdeen secured their top-flight status for another season with a dramatic 1-0 win over Dundee United at Balmoral Stadium.

Bayley Hutchison's stoppage-time strike puts the Dons seven points clear of Hamilton in the relegation play-off, and five ahead of United, who sit 10th and are still looking over their shoulders.

Hamilton could not capitalise on their nearest rivals slipping up, as they lost 4-2 to seventh-place Spartans.

Goals from Hannah Jordan and Louise Mason added to earlier strikes from Becky Galbraith and Simone McMahon after Lucy Sinclair had briefly pulled it back to 2-1.

MT Gardiner added a late consolation for Accies but they stay in 11th spot, two points behind United, who they face on the final day of the campaign.

Already relegated Glasgow Women were defeated 3-0 by Motherwell on Tuesday night.