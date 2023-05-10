Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Linfield's Ebony Leckey scored a first-half hat-trick as Linfield beat Derry City 8-1

Carla Devine scored a seven-minute hat-trick as Linfield were comfortable 8-1 winners against Derry City in the Women's Premiership.

Ebony Leckey also netted a first-half treble to help the Blues seal a third consecutive win of the new season.

Crusaders made it two wins from two with a 5-0 victory over Mid Ulster while Lisburn Ladies came from behind to defeat Ballymena United 3-1.

There are two more top-flight games to be played on Friday evening.

After losing their opening match of the season to defending champions Cliftonville, Linfield have gone on an impressive run in which they have been scoring freely.

However, it was Derry who took a surprise lead at the Brandywell on Wednesday when a mix-up in the visitors' defence left Clara Quigg tap into an empty net after 20 minutes.

Linfield were back on level terms four minutes later with Lecky's first of the evening from the penalty spot after Rebecca Bassett was fouled inside the box.

The 21-year-old got her second of the evening after rounding Derry keeper Naomh Barr not long afterwards and completed her hat-trick three minutes before the break.

Devine then scored a seven-minute second-half hat-trick to extend Linfield's lead.

Her first, a long-distance effort, was doubled from close range as she bundled home a low cross and she grabbed her third in the 58th minute to seal Linfield's win.

Bassett added a seventh when she steered Keri Halliday's pass home before Mia Fitzsimmons headed home Linfield's 21st goal of the season to conclude a comprehensive victory.

Lisburn's Stacey Murdough has scored in three of their opening four games this season

Lisburn Ladies record second win of campaign

Megan Henry's strike from close range opened the scoring for the home side at the Showgrounds but the visitors levelled just before half time through Vivienne McCormack.

Lisburn took the lead in the 61st minute when Aisling Cull scored her first of the season.

They made sure of all three points when Stacey Murdough, who has now scored in three of the opening four fixtures, made it 3-1.

Crusaders dominate Mid Ulster

Morganne Beggs' strike from the edge of the area broke the deadlock for Crusaders against Mid Ulster after just four minutes before Amy McGivern's volley doubled the Crues' lead before the break.

Beth Chalmers added a third in the 51st minute when she rose highest to connect with Rachel McLaren's corner to head home from close range.

Nicole Caldwell scored the north Belfast outfit's fourth with an unstoppable strike from the right wing before Cora Morgan's looping effort from distance made it 5-0 with six minutes left in the match.