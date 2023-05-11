Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lia Walti sat out Arsenal's victory over Brighton on Wednesday evening through illness

Arsenal midfielder Lia Walti has signed a new contract.

Swiss international Walti joined Arsenal in 2018 and has made 128 appearances in all competitions.

The 30-year-old won the Women's Super League title with Arsenal in 2019 and the Women's League Cup this season.

"It's a special moment for me to commit my future to Arsenal. I'm very happy and excited," said Walti, who has featured in 17 of the Gunners' 19 WSL games this season.

"Arsenal means so much to me - it felt like home from the moment I joined and over the years I've built such strong bonds with this club and the community around it.

"This is an exciting time to be a part of Arsenal and I want to keep making new memories with this group."

Walti has made more than 100 appearances for Switzerland, captaining her country since 2019.

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall added: "She is one of the best midfielders in world football and brings us so much in terms of leadership and presence.

"Lia has played a pivotal role within this team during my time here and I'm looking forward to continuing to work together to achieve our goals."