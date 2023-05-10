Just five days after clinching promotion back to the Scottish Premiership, Dundee are looking for a new manager.

Gary Bowyer departed less than a week after leading his side to a dramatic win against Queen's Park to clinch the Championship title.

We asked Dundee fans to get in touch to share their thoughts on Bowyer's sudden exit and on who might replace him, as their club look for their eighth permanent manager in 10 years.

Ex St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson, Neil Lennon, Paul Lambert, and plenty of other names have been mentioned. Here is what some of the fans think.

Did Bowyer do a 'great job'?

Dunc: Guess there must be some truth in the Blackpool link. He did a great job but better for it to happen now so we can prepare for next season.

Billy: Thank god his tactics were woeful and if he stayed we would be certain for the drop next year. As it is, I do fear the worst as we won the poorest championship for years by the skin of our teeth.

Connor: Can't blame Gary Bowyer. A chance to be closer to his family, with an enhanced reputation from his stint up here, which he may not have had if we started poorly next campaign. The squad needs some big adjustments for next year so this gives the new man a chance to do so. Just please not Mark McGhee again…

Gary: He did what he was brought in to do and, given the circumstances, it's not too much of a stretch to see him move on, presumably back down south nearer family. Hopefully we can get someone in to give us a good chance next season.

Jim: A very, very sad day, but family is more important in life. Thanks for everything Gary you did what you were brought in to do. All the best for the future. Please Nelms/Strachan don't pick Davidson.

Tony: We were certain to lose him after Blackpool stated they were interested in him. I guess Callum Davidson would be a manager with the right amount of experience.

Premiership experience needed?

James: It was a poor league this season, someone like Paul Lambert, if brought in early enough would take the club forward next season

Joshua: Don't blame him. Not convinced by the idea of Davidson though - not good enough for St Johnstone certainly isn't good enough for Dundee and would take them right back down. Look at someone else Strachan! Alex McLeish?

Adam: It would be great if we could get Stuart McCall as manager but not sure he would with just being promoted with Sheff Utd. But always done well and he could be tempted to come back to Scotland and be a manager again.

Andrew: Neil Lennon has Premier League experience, would he go to Dens Park? Duncan or Darren Ferguson? ]Good] Job done by Gary Bowyer.

'Davidson not the right fit'

Richie: He won the league and I wish him and Billy Barr every success on their next chapter. Attention now to next manager. Let's get behind them and prepare well for a challenging season ahead. Onwards and upwards.

Neil: PLEASE DON'T APPOINT DAVIDSON

Don: Davidson has failed at St Johnstone. Why would Dundee sign a failure sacked a couple of weeks ago? Saints are a smaller club and we need a bigger manager. Additionally, who's going to co-ordinate the signing/rejection of a team where only three players are under contract to date? We are left rudderless.

Anon: Have to rebuild properly tired of being tagged the yo yo club.

Daz: Needs to be proven manager and I don't think Callum Davidson is the answer. I think we need to go out the box again. Someone like Neil Lennon, Paul Lambert or an outsider who's done well everywhere - Ian Murray.

David: Not [Neil] Lennon, he is an awful manager Need a proven manager at this level.

Dazza: We need someone with experience. Davidson not the right fit at this time. With all the out of contract players we will need someone in sooner rather than later.