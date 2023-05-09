Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Phil Jagielka played 50 times in total for Stoke, having joined from Derby County in January 2022

Former England centre-back Phil Jagielka is among seven players to be released by Stoke City.

The 40-year-old, who agreed a contract extension last December to the end of the season, played 30 games in 2022-23.

And he marked the 600th league start of his career with a goal in a 3-0 win over Huddersfield in February.

Fellow defenders Morgan Fox, Aden Flint and Demeaco Duhaney, forward Nick Powell and midfielders Sam Clucas and Tashan Oakley-Boothe are also leaving.

Fox made 43 appearances this season and Powell scored four goals in 26 games.

Flint played nine times before spending the second half of the season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday, while Oakley-Boothe and Duhaney had loan spells at Lincoln and Turkish club Istanbulspor.

Meanwhile, midfielder Mario Vrancic has joined Croatian club Rijeka on a permanent basis, having spent this season with them on loan.

"It is well documented that we are looking to execute a significant reset within our squad ahead of the new season," said technical director Ricky Martin.

"The result of players leaving the club is that it provides additional scope for us to recruit in the transfer market, as we look to put building blocks in place that help us progress towards a successful future."

Stoke finished 16th in the table, 16 points short of the play-off places but nine points clear of the bottom three.

They have taken up one-year options in the contracts of Jack Bonham and Blondy Nna Noukeu, and also offered a new deal to fellow goalkeeper Frank Fielding for next season.