James McClean moved from Derry City to Sunderland in 2011

Derry City assistant manager Paddy McLaughlin has said that he believes an imminent return to the Brandywell for James McClean is unlikely.

With McClean's contract at relegated Wigan having expired, the Republic of Ireland winger, 34, has been linked with re-joining his hometown club.

McClean has described the reports as "fake news" while McLaughlin doesn't believe it will happen at this time.

"I think that's probably beyond us at this stage," said McLaughlin.

Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, the Derry City assistant boss said that he was "sure James will have plenty of offers".

"It would be great if I could tell you something different but I wouldn't imagine that it will be something that will have any legs to run with," added McLaughlin.

'James knows where we are'

However, the Derry City assistant boss said that he believes McClean, who left the club in 2011 when he signed for Sunderland, could one day return to his hometown outfit.

"He's an international. One of the top players the country has produced in so many years.

"It would be an incredible signing for any team, especially Derry City who are his hometown team club. Hopefully some day he might be a player we see putting on the red and white again.

"James knows where we are if he ever wants to play for Derry City again."

Derry City travel to Dalymount Park on Friday night to face leaders Bohemians who beat the Candystripes 1-0 in their last meeting at the Brandywell on 10 April

McLaughlin was speaking ahead of Derry's League of Ireland clash with leaders Bohemians at Dalymount Park on Friday evening.

The third-placed Candystripes go into the game three points off the pace, with champions Shamrock Rovers a point behind the leaders.

Derry's three defeats in their 14 games this season have included a 1-0 home loss against Bohs on Easter Monday but McLaughlin believes they can come away from the Dublin venue on Friday night with a positive result.

"We've enough in our tank that we can go to Dalymount and get a result," added the Derry assistant boss.

"We trained well this week. We're going there on the back of a good result away to Drogheda so we're going into it with full confidence."