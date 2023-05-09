Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Jordan Beyer made 37 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach before joining Burnley on loan for this season

Burnley have signed defender Jordan Beyer on a four-year deal from German side Borussia Monchengladbach after his loan spell at Turf Moor.

The 22-year-old joined Burnley on 1 September and went on to make 35 appearances for the club.

Beyer helped Vincent Kompany's side keep 18 clean sheets on the way to winning the 2022-23 Championship title.

"I couldn't be happier at the moment," he told the club's official website after signing his contract.

"Lifting the trophy on Monday, winning the league and now set to become a Claret on a permanent basis.

"I love playing at Turf Moor and celebrating with the fans and hopefully there is more of that to come."

Burnley had the best defence in the second tier this season, conceding just 35 goals in 46 league games.

