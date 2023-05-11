Close menu
Europa Conference League - Semi-final - 1st Leg
West HamWest Ham United2AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar1

West Ham United 2-1 AZ Alkmaar: Hosts fight back to secure slender first-leg lead

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at London Stadium

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Said Benrahma scores
West Ham have won 12 of their 13 matches in the Europa Conference League this season

West Ham's dreams of a first major trophy since 1980 are still alive as they came from behind to secure a narrow Europa Conference League semi-final first-leg win over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar at London Stadium.

The Hammers' hopes of reaching the final in Prague on 7 June were hanging by a thread when Alphonse Areola made a mess of saving Tijjani Reijnders' low shot four minutes before the break.

But in front of jubilant home support, David Moyes' side turned the tie on its head after half-time.

They had former Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan to thank for offering them a way back into the contest when he recklessly punched Jarrod Bowen in the face as he arrived late to challenge for a high ball the England man actually headed over.

After Ryan took an age to take his position for the penalty, Said Benrahma beat him with a powerful shot into the corner.

And 15 minutes from time Michail Antonio hit the winner from close range, stabbing home the loose ball after Nayef Aguerd's initial header had been blocked by Yukinari Sugawara on the line.

West Ham will take nothing for granted given AZ were two down after the first leg of their quarter-final with Anderlecht and still made it through.

However, the hosts did carry the greater threat and would have taken a firmer grip on the tie had Benrahma found the target rather than blazing over after being set up by Danny Ings.

"We've got a narrow lead but nothing more than that," said Moyes.

"The tie is very evenly balanced, there is very little in the game, if we were losing by a goal I wouldn't be saying we were out of the tie.

"I'm pleased we've got ourselves in front, which is a big thing. It was a difficult night.

"I hugely believe we've got a big resilience here, through the club, through the team, and we've needed it.

"We have a big job to do next week."

Benrahma shines for resurgent Hammers

Benrahma has frustrated Moyes at times this season.

Signed from Brentford in 2020 in a deal that could rise to £30m, Benrahma has never quite hit the heights many feel he is capable of on a consistent basis.

Moyes has pushed the Algerian to improve his end product, believing that holds the key to unlocking a true attacking menace.

And at London Stadium on Thursday, Benrahma delivered.

Had Ryan not got a fingertip to the forward's early shot as it bent towards the far post, West Ham would have had an early lead.

Benrahma unsettled AZ with his direct running in a period where the home side seemed to have lost their way and then refused to be distracted by the visitors' complaints and Ryan's gamesmanship to find the net with a crucial penalty that breathed fresh life into West Ham's efforts.

With Antonio finding his form again and Bowen a threat, West Ham do appear to be a different side to the one that has struggled all season.

Behind the attacking talent, there is Declan Rice. This was not one of the skipper's most eye-catching nights but his determination to follow Bobby Moore and Billy Bonds as West Ham captains who have lifted silverware is clear.

He covered so much ground to keep AZ out. No matter what the future holds, no-one could accuse the England man of not giving everything to the Hammers' cause.

Mr 'Moneyball' watches AZ defeat

The presence of AZ's very famous minor shareholder in the directors' box brought a touch of glamour to the evening, even if Billy Beane himself is no Brad Pitt, who played the 61-year-old in the film of how his Moneyball data analytics theory transformed the fortunes of the Oakland Athletics' MLB franchise.

There was no fantasy to AZ's approach either.

It soon become apparent they would be happy to take their time with set-pieces, stroke passes around their back-line and generally try to prevent West Ham gaining any momentum.

They were also given assistance with their goal as first Tomas Soucek failed to get out quickly enough to put pressure on Reijnders as he took aim, then Areola, the home side's regular European keeper but club back-up to Lucasz Fabianski, let the Dutchman's shot beat him by his post.

After the game head coach Pascal Jansen said the players' families had to be moved because of the way West Ham fans reacted to the goal.

AZ have never beaten an English side away from home in six previous attempts. For a long time, it did appear as though that unhappy statistic was about to change.

West Ham eventually clicked into gear to dash those hopes, although the margin of victory was slim and after winning all eight home games on their run to this stage, the Dutch side will not be giving up just yet.

Player of the match

BenrahmaSaïd Benrahma

with an average of 6.79

West Ham United

  1. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    6.79

  2. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.54

  3. Squad number27Player nameAguerd
    Average rating

    6.47

  4. Squad number4Player nameZouma
    Average rating

    6.46

  5. Squad number24Player nameKehrer
    Average rating

    6.40

  6. Squad number3Player nameCresswell
    Average rating

    6.34

  7. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    6.28

  8. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    6.17

  9. Squad number8Player nameFornals
    Average rating

    6.08

  10. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    6.03

  11. Squad number18Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    5.98

  12. Squad number11Player nameLucas Paquetá
    Average rating

    5.96

  13. Squad number13Player nameAréola
    Average rating

    5.80

AZ Alkmaar

  1. Squad number19Player namevan Brederode
    Average rating

    5.93

  2. Squad number9Player namePavlidis
    Average rating

    5.88

  3. Squad number14Player nameMihailovic
    Average rating

    5.71

  4. Squad number6Player nameReijnders
    Average rating

    5.71

  5. Squad number16Player nameMijnans
    Average rating

    5.63

  6. Squad number8Player nameClasie
    Average rating

    5.35

  7. Squad number7Player nameOdgaard
    Average rating

    5.31

  8. Squad number3Player nameHatzidiakos
    Average rating

    5.09

  9. Squad number1Player nameRyan
    Average rating

    5.08

  10. Squad number31Player nameBeukema
    Average rating

    5.07

  11. Squad number23Player nameLahdo
    Average rating

    5.05

  12. Squad number34Player namede Wit
    Average rating

    4.97

  13. Squad number2Player nameSugawara
    Average rating

    4.95

Line-ups

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Aréola
  • 24Kehrer
  • 4Zouma
  • 27Aguerd
  • 3Cresswell
  • 28Soucek
  • 41Rice
  • 20Bowen
  • 11Lucas PaquetáBooked at 57mins
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forFornalsat 90'minutes
  • 9AntonioSubstituted forIngsat 80'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fabianski
  • 2Johnson
  • 8Fornals
  • 10Lanzini
  • 12Downes
  • 14Cornet
  • 18Ings
  • 33Emerson
  • 49Anang
  • 62Potts
  • 72Mubama

AZ Alkmaar

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1RyanBooked at 65mins
  • 2Sugawara
  • 31Beukema
  • 3Hatzidiakos
  • 34de WitBooked at 16mins
  • 8ClasieBooked at 58mins
  • 6Reijnders
  • 7OdgaardSubstituted forLahdoat 68'minutes
  • 16Mijnans
  • 19van BrederodeSubstituted forMihailovicat 80'minutes
  • 9Pavlidis

Substitutes

  • 12Verhulst
  • 14Mihailovic
  • 17Barasi
  • 23Lahdo
  • 25Bazoer
  • 27Vanheusden
  • 28Buurmeester
  • 35Meerdink
  • 46Goes
  • 54Deen
Referee:
Halil Umut Meler

Match Stats

Home TeamWest HamAway TeamAZ Alkmaar
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home18
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United 2, AZ 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United 2, AZ 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Pablo Fornals replaces Saïd Benrahma.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vangelis Pavlidis (AZ) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Yukinari Sugawara with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Offside, AZ. Pantelis Hatzidiakos tries a through ball, but Mayckel Lahdo is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomás Soucek (West Ham United) header from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Paquetá.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Saïd Benrahma (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danny Ings.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mayckel Lahdo (AZ) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sven Mijnans.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sven Mijnans (AZ) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, AZ. Djordje Mihailovic replaces Myron van Brederode.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Danny Ings replaces Michail Antonio.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Thilo Kehrer (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United 2, AZ 1. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kurt Zouma (West Ham United) with an attempt from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen with a cross following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Mees de Wit.

  18. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Sven Mijnans.

  19. Post update

    Tijjani Reijnders (AZ) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tomás Soucek (West Ham United).

Comments

Join the conversation

408 comments

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:01

    Can we all put our sporting differences aside to cheer on West Ham and hope they can win this competition?

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:06

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      As a Liverpool fan, I am totally behind West Ham in this competition.

  • Comment posted by LUFC1986, today at 21:58

    Happy for West Ham, had a rough season in PL but stuck with their manager and it's paying off. Honestly hope they win.

    • Reply posted by SAW, today at 22:03

      SAW replied:
      Cheers mate.

  • Comment posted by Postman Plod Viz Legend, today at 22:02

    Tottenham fan here - well played West Ham on a very good second half comeback and for taking the competition seriously right from the start. Good luck for next week's match.

    • Reply posted by inthroughtheoutdoor, today at 22:19

      inthroughtheoutdoor replied:
      I will second the above comments, and I hope you West Ham go on and win the cup 👍

      From another Spurs Fan.

  • Comment posted by For-1975, today at 22:00

    All this talk about Arsenal, Brentford and Fulham having a great season and yet West Ham could well be the only London club to finish the season with a trophy…. Who’d have thought it !

    • Reply posted by macca, today at 22:04

      macca replied:
      Yes and you can still be relegated but none of the above can. 😂

  • Comment posted by Kris Kringle, today at 22:01

    Another comeback from the Hammers in this tournament.
    Great match for the neutral (ish) rooting for one of our English clubs.
    Delighted.
    A proper club with supporters no one could ever accuse of being glory hunters.

    • Reply posted by rospur, today at 22:16

      rospur replied:
      Obviously not, they have never had any glory

  • Comment posted by Chris , today at 22:04

    Good luck in the 2nd leg hammers (Newcastle fan)

  • Comment posted by SherbertDipper, today at 22:01

    Nice one you Hammers keep it going from a Saints fan....

  • Comment posted by Bigred, today at 22:10

    Milwall fan here, really chuffed for West Ham, I hope they go all the way

    • Reply posted by Raymondo, today at 22:11

      Raymondo replied:
      Class. Thanks.

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 22:00

    A very strong and positive finish to the match by West Ham, they had their chances to nick another one. All the best for the second leg, hope you can overcome AZ and play to become the first English/UK team to win this competition.

  • Comment posted by Janner, today at 22:03

    West ham looked fitter. Its going to be hard but achievable.

    • Reply posted by colinlincoln, today at 22:31

      colinlincoln replied:
      Considering our schedule unlike AZ we still should have pressed. This keeping Moisty has to stop with his lay off not press. The only good thing is going down a goal isn't a nightmare many clubs face now, it is just getting us going. So same shite different game crap first half all down to Moisty a 71 years fan COYI

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 22:04

    That's how winning counts, by not being at your best, but job done. Congratulations Hammers 🔨 👏

    • Reply posted by Short Leg, today at 23:23

      Short Leg replied:
      Job a little less than half done

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 22:03

    You'd take a 2-1 home win, when you are 1-0 down with 23 left on the clock. The away league may favour West Ham a bit more. AZ will need to attack and can't afford to sit back.

    • Reply posted by colinlincoln, today at 22:32

      colinlincoln replied:
      AZ used a lot of time wasting which they cannot do in the return leg

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 22:03

    Congratulations to West Ham and their fans, hope you finish the job and get to the final!

  • Comment posted by west ham Tony, today at 22:04

    Same as last time. Please can we score 1st next time and save us all the stress !!! Up the Hammers

    • Reply posted by colinlincoln, today at 22:37

      colinlincoln replied:
      Its all down to Moisty and his lay off not press mentality. It is a psychological downer which Moisty doesn't understand. Nor his subs strategy waiting till it all over before acting.
      Do not get the fans, pundits or commentators with a win like this hail Moisty as good and then fans say a loss is bad but recoverable. He needs to go and board need to get a real manager in

  • Comment posted by Ollie Gark, today at 22:07

    I think West Ham had a bit of stage fright during the first half and they made Alkmaar look better than they really are. Good luck in the second leg

    • Reply posted by colinlincoln, today at 22:40

      colinlincoln replied:
      Its our manager who fears us pressing so insists the lads do not press. Also his too late substitute strategy. It is the reason we are where we are in the league

  • Comment posted by London girl, today at 22:01

    Great results at the end and let on forget it is a European semi final it ment to be tough

  • Comment posted by offthepost, today at 22:07

    Well done West Ham, 👏 👏 👏

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 22:05

    Well done Hammers!!!

  • Comment posted by vic, today at 22:05

    Sweet ⚒

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 22:04

    Well done West Ham good home win it will be tough in Alkmaar but tie finally balanced & you have given yourselves ever chance of making the final.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th May 2023