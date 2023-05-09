Close menu
Europa Conference League - Semi-final - 1st Leg
West HamWest Ham United20:00AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar
Venue: London Stadium

West Ham United v AZ Alkmaar: David Moyes believes West Ham playing their best football

Last updated on .From the section European Football

David Moyes during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and West Ham United
West Ham are into the semi-final of a European competition for a second successive season

West Ham boss David Moyes believes his side are playing their best football at the right time of the season as they look to win the Europa Conference League.

The Hammers host Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their semi-final on Thursday.

"I do believe we're playing some of our best stuff just now," Moyes said.

Should they come out on top in the two-legged tie then West Ham will reach their first European final in 47 years.

"I remember Sir Alex Ferguson always used to talk about that, this was the time of year where you had to be at your best," added Moyes.

"It tends to be now that games are really important; semi-finals, finals, league games you have to win. Having your best form at this time of the season is always important.

"I think we can still get much better and I'm hoping we're going to show that in the coming games."

Europa Conference League trophy would be 'payback' for West Ham fans, says Mark Noble

West Ham lost three games in a row before beating Manchester United 1-0 on Sunday to move seven points clear of the relegation zone in 15th place.

"That result was obviously massive for this club so going into tomorrow night it's given us a lot of confidence," said forward Jarrod Bowen.

"We can use it as a kind of springboard to help us. We know it's going to be a difficult game.

"They're a really good side and it's a European semi-final. We're at home first so we can use that to our advantage with our fans and the atmosphere I know they're going to create."

AZ Alkmaar are currently fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie and have won three of their last four games in all competitions.

West Ham are likely to be without defender Kurt Zouma as he recovers from an ankle injury and Moyes is expecting a tough test on Thursday.

"I think they are having an amazing season and we have a really tough opponent," he said.

"Any Dutch team will be good. They play good football and are well coached."

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 11th May 2023

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir64111431113
2Fiorentina6411146813
3Hearts6204616-106
4Rigas FS6024211-92

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham6600134918
2Anderlecht62226518
3Silkeborg IF620412756
4FCSB6024318-152

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6411149513
2Lech Poznan623112759
3Hapoel Be'er Sheva61418537
4Austria Vienna6024215-132

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nice62318719
2Partizan Belgrade62319729
3Köln62228808
4Slovácko6123811-35

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar6501126615
2Dnipro-1631297210
3Apollon Limassol621357-27
4FC Vaduz6024511-62

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Djurgårdens IF6510126616
2KAA Gent622210648
3Molde6213910-17
4Shamrock Rovers6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sivasspor6321117411
2CFR Cluj631255010
3Slavia Prague622267-18
4Ballkani6114811-34

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Slovan Bratislava632197211
2FC Basel6321119211
3Pyunik620489-16
4Zalgiris612358-35
View full Europa Conference League tables

Top Stories