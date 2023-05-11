Close menu
Europa League - Semi-Final - 1st Leg
JuventusJuventus0SevillaSevilla1

Juventus v Sevilla

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Juventus

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Szczesny
  • 6Danilo
  • 19Bonucci
  • 12Alex Sandro
  • 11Ju Cuadrado
  • 20Miretti
  • 5Locatelli
  • 25Rabiot
  • 17Kostic
  • 22Di María
  • 9Vlahovic

Substitutes

  • 7Chiesa
  • 10Pogba
  • 14Milik
  • 15Gatti
  • 18Kean
  • 23Pinsoglio
  • 24Rugani
  • 30Soulé
  • 32Paredes
  • 36Perin
  • 43Iling-Junior
  • 44Fagioli

Sevilla

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Bono
  • 16Navas
  • 44Badé
  • 6Gudelj
  • 19Acuña
  • 20Reges
  • 10Rakitic
  • 55Ocampos
  • 21Torres
  • 25Gil
  • 15En-Nesyri

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 2Montiel
  • 3Alex Telles
  • 4Rekik
  • 12Mir
  • 17Lamela
  • 24Gómez
  • 31Flores
  • 43Bueno Sebastián
Referee:
Daniel Siebert

Match Stats

Home TeamJuventusAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Juventus).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Juventus 0, Sevilla 1. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos following a fast break.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óliver Torres with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Filip Kostic.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Juventus. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Fabio Miretti.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Vlahovic.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).

  20. Post update

    Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Top Stories