Juventus v Sevilla

Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Nemanja Gudelj.
Line-ups
Juventus
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Szczesny
- 6Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 12Alex Sandro
- 11Ju Cuadrado
- 20Miretti
- 5Locatelli
- 25Rabiot
- 17Kostic
- 22Di María
- 9Vlahovic
Substitutes
- 7Chiesa
- 10Pogba
- 14Milik
- 15Gatti
- 18Kean
- 23Pinsoglio
- 24Rugani
- 30Soulé
- 32Paredes
- 36Perin
- 43Iling-Junior
- 44Fagioli
Sevilla
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Bono
- 16Navas
- 44Badé
- 6Gudelj
- 19Acuña
- 20Reges
- 10Rakitic
- 55Ocampos
- 21Torres
- 25Gil
- 15En-Nesyri
Substitutes
- 1Dmitrovic
- 2Montiel
- 3Alex Telles
- 4Rekik
- 12Mir
- 17Lamela
- 24Gómez
- 31Flores
- 43Bueno Sebastián
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Danilo (Juventus).
Attempt saved. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óliver Torres (Sevilla).
Attempt blocked. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 0, Sevilla 1. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youssef En-Nesyri.
Attempt missed. Youssef En-Nesyri (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Óliver Torres with a cross.
Attempt missed. Marcos Acuña (Sevilla) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lucas Ocampos.
Attempt missed. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Filip Kostic.
Offside, Juventus. Ángel Di María tries a through ball, but Dusan Vlahovic is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Fabio Miretti.
Attempt saved. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dusan Vlahovic.
Attempt missed. Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.