Defender Mickey Demetriou joined Newport in January 2017 and has played almost 500 games for the Exiles

Newport County have offered new deals to seven out-of-contract players including captain Mickey Demetriou and fellow defenders Cameron Norman, Priestley Farquharson and Aaron Lewis.

Centre-back James Clarke, midfielder Scot Bennett and goalkeeper Nick Townsend have also been offered deals.

But as expected, Matty Dolan and Robbie Willmott will depart permanently having been away on loan this season.

Striker Lewis Collins has also been released by the League Two club.

Manager Graham Coughlan, who was appointed last October, is reshaping his squad following Newport's 15th-placed finish in 2022-23.

Winger Willmott, 32, made almost 300 appearances across two spells at Newport, but moved on loan to Walsall in January.

Midfielder Dolan played 223 Newport games after joining the Welsh side in 2017, but returned to former club Hartlepool on loan in the mid-season transfer window.

Newport loan signings Matthew Baker, Charlie McNeill, Calum Kavanagh, Adam Lewis and Nathan-Moriah Welsh will all return to their parent clubs, while youngsters Jack Karadogan, Evan Ovendale, Lewys Twamley and Joe Woodiwiss will also depart on free transfers.