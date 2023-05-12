Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea are aiming to win the Women's FA Cup for the third season running

FA Cup final: Chelsea-Man Utd Venue: Wembley Stadium Date: 14 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app; listen on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; follow live text & watch highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Chelsea will face Women's Super League rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Sunday - and the match will be live on BBC One.

United - the WSL leaders - will be appearing in the final for the first time in their history.

Chelsea have won the competition four times and been runners-up twice.

Emma Hayes' side beat Manchester City in last year's final, winning 3-2 after extra time.

If Sunday's match is level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will be used to decide who wins the final.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United have already received £110,000 in prize money since their introduction at the fourth-round stage.

The winning team receive £100,000 in prize money from the Football Association and £50,000 will be given to the losing side.

Gabby Logan will present live coverage of Chelsea v Manchester United on Sunday, with build-up starting on BBC One at 13:50 BST.

Joining her at Wembley will be three FA Cup winners - former Arsenal captain Alex Scott, England's most-capped player Fara Williams and former United goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.