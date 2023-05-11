Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic were 4-2 winners when they met Glasgow City in the league last month

The Scottish Women's Premier League is unique among professional set-ups in Scotland, male or female, as it is a title race still to be decided.

Glasgow City remain in pole position to regain the trophy they lifted for 14 consecutive seasons until last year, but reigning champions Rangers are not going down without a fight.

Celtic also remain in the mix, as victory at home to City on Thursday would take them back level with their fierce rivals and two points off the league leaders.

With two rounds of fixtures to go thereafter, including a final-day meeting between Rangers and City, the destination of the trophy at the end of this topsy-turvy campaign is still unclear.

City on course to claim champions tag

When City went without a trophy last season, many thought it signalled a changing of the guard. Their dominance was shattered in a single season as they finished seven points behind Rangers in second and lost both domestic cup finals to Celtic.

Down, but not out. City have not been drowned by suspected sea-change brought about by additional professionalism and investment from their rivals' parent clubs and have ensured no-one will write them off again.

Wholesale changes rarely happen at City. Why change something that is not broken? And, while the 15-time league winners were far from in tatters, tweaks had to be made. New heroes had to step up.

Lauren Davidson (right) is the league's top scorer, with Rangers' Kirsty Howat eight behind her

This season, Lauren Davidson has excelled with responsibility. Comfortably the league's top goalscorer with 25 goals, the winger has been rewarded in recent international camps. However, it has not proved enough for a PFA Scotland nomination for player or young player of the year.

City, though, could clinch the championship on Sunday - if victorious against Celtic on Thursday and Partick Thistle in the Petershill Park derby - to make the potentially fearful final-day fixture with Rangers redundant.

The leaders have, though, failed to beat Celtic in their past two meetings.

Celtic have City's number of late

Celtic inflicted two of City's three defeats in eight days last month, narrowing the gap in the league and booking their spot in the Scottish Cup final later this month.

Their Hampden rendezvous was far from a classic, but the 4-2 thriller in the league was mighty impressive and could have been more had Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson not saved two penalties.

A free-flowing Celtic side, spearheaded since January by on-loan Leicester City striker Natasha Flint and looking to win their first top-flight title, carved open Leanne Ross' side.

Fran Alonso's team stumbled in the Old Firm derby last week, though, widening the gap to five points again. And it took a late stoppage-time winner from Caitlin Hayes to secure victory against Thistle on Sunday.

The stuff of champions, some might say.

Rangers still putting up a fight

Rangers are fans of their own late winners, though, as each time it appears their grip has loosened on their trophy, they dig deeper and deeper.

It was ever-reliable striker Lizzie Arnot against her former side, Hibernian, on Sunday at Meadowbank, while top goalscorer Kirsty Howat sparked bedlam away to City three weeks ago with a last-minute winner after Ross' side seemed to salvage a draw three minutes from regulation time.

Rangers applied pressure with their 3-0 victory over Partick Thistle on Wednesday

It was a more routine affair on Wednesday, as Rangers brushed aside Partick Thistle 3-0 to narrow the gap at the top to two points and move clear of Celtic.

Malky Thomson's side still have their eyes set on the treble. The League Cup is in the boardroom, while Celtic await at the national stadium on 28 May.

With each side playing one another twice in the division's maiden split, the end-of-season schedule is hectic and taking a toll on the part-time sides, including Thistle, in the top half.

Rangers do not have that concern. Their squad depth is knee-deep in internationals, with quality in every department. Such strength has - and could continue - to prove pivotal as the final points are distributed.

Rangers applied the pressure on Wednesday night with a comfortable victory. What will the response be from Celtic and City? We will soon find out.