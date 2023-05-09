Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Beth Mead (centre) is one of four Arsenal players currently out with an ACL injury, along with Vivianne Miedema, Leah Williamson and Laura Wienroither (right)

England and Arsenal forward Beth Mead says she is "ahead of schedule" in the recovery from her anterior cruciate ligament injury but is unsure whether she will be fit for the World Cup.

The 28-year-old has been out since November after rupturing her ACL in a Women's Super League loss to Manchester United.

England face Haiti in their opening World Cup game in Australia on 22 July.

"I'm back on a pitch kicking a ball again, feeling good," said Mead.

Speaking on Sky Sports after being awarded an MBE for services to football, she added: "I'm ahead of schedule so that's all I can do in my control right now.

"I wouldn't say I'm confident [of getting to the World Cup] because that's out of my control but I'm working hard to get as close to that as possible.

"At the end of the day it's probably going to be Sarina's [Wiegman] decision."

Mead won both the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award as England won the Euros last summer.

The return of the forward would provide a welcome boost to head coach Wiegman, who will be without captain Leah Williamson because of an ACL injury and midfielder Fran Kirby, who confirmed she will miss the tournament in Australia with a knee injury.

Chelsea defender Millie Bright has also been ruled out for several more weeks following the knee injury she sustained in March.

But Wiegman said in March it is "unlikely" that Mead will be named in England's World Cup squad.