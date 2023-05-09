Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic's Jacynta makes the shortlist for player and young player of the year, but there's no place for Lauren Davidson

Rangers' Brogan Hay joins Celtic trio Amy Gallacher, Caitlin Hayes and Jacynta Galabadaarachchi on the shortlist for PFA Scotland women's player of the year.

Hay, 24, is on the list after a vote of players across Scotland's top division.

There is no place for the league's top scorer Lauren Davidson, who has 25 goals, nor any other players from league leaders Glasgow City.

Celtic's Galabadaarachchi and Gallacher have scored 31 league goals combined.

Galabadaarachchi was the 2022 young player of the year and is again listed for that award, along with team-mate Shen Menglu and Rangers duo Kirsty Maclean and Emma Watson.

The winners will be announced on Sunday evening, along with manager of the year.