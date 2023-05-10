Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Regan Poole made his sole first-team appearance for Manchester United in the Europa League in 2016

Lincoln City defender Regan Poole will leave the club when his contract expires next month.

The 24-year-old ex-Manchester United player, who had been offered new terms, made 56 appearances this season.

"He wants to explore options at a higher level and we fully respect that," said Lincoln director of football Jez George.

Fellow defender Max Sanders and midfielder Joe Walsh will not be offered new deals for next season.

Sanders, also 24, played 42 games in 2022-23 as Lincoln finished 11th in the League One table, while 30-year-old Walsh made 14 appearances.

"Both of them have been through difficult periods but have consistently demonstrated a strength of character and commitment to the cause," said George.

"Joe has repeatedly put his body on the line, notably in the League One play-off semi-final and final [in 2020-21], and Max showed his undoubted ability right up to his final appearance on Sunday."

Midfielder Hayden Cann has accepted a new contract with the club, but they are still awaiting a response over a new deal offered to Sean Roughan.