Michael Flynn became Swindon boss on Monday

New Swindon Town manager Michael Flynn says he wants to get the club "back where it belongs".

The former Newport and Walsall boss was appointed on Monday and has taken charge following the club's final game of the season.

He watched from the stands as the Robins closed their campaign with a 2-1 win over Crawley.

The 42-year-old replaces Jody Morris who was sacked on 1 May after just 18 games in charge.

"I am honoured and privileged to be the Swindon Town manager and I'm going to give not just my all, my everything because it would be a very proud moment for me to get this club back to somewhere where it belongs," Flynn told BBC Radio Wiltshire.

"It's a football club that I couldn't turn down."

Flynn was sacked by the Saddlers at the end of April following a run of one win in 20 matches. He previously spent four years in charge of hometown club Newport County, twice leading them to the League Two play-off final.

He succeeds Morris whose spell in charge lasted just over three months having been appointed on 31 January with the club in sixth place and aiming for the play-offs for the second consecutive campaign.

Yet they won only four matches under the former Chelsea assistant manager and finished the season 10th, 14 points away from the top seven.

Flynn also confirmed he would have "full control" of transfers, with technical director Sandro Di Michele also leaving the day after Morris' exit.

"Obviously there will be discussions, it's not the Michael Flynn show it's about what's best for Swindon Town, but I'll have the final say," Flynn said.

"[I have] nothing against working with a technical director or sporting director it's just they feel at the moment that they wanted me to take charge of this and it's something I'll grab it with both hands."

'The nucleus of a good squad'

Flynn said he was planning to speak to all the players within his first 48 hours in charge, although was unable to confirm yet whether striker Charlie Austin would still be at Swindon next season.

"There's going to be some decisions I need to make in order to be able to mould your own team but let's wait and see," he said.

"It's early days yet, I think there is a nucleus of a good squad here.

"Would I want one or two more experienced players? Possibly. But it's got to fit in with the ethos of the club. I want players to come here who want to improve, help improve the younger lads and be positive role models not just at the football club but in the community."

Flynn joined Walsall in February 2022 but left the club 14 months later after a poor run of results

As for the playing style he would like to implement, Flynn refuted suggestions his teams "do not play football".

"I want to win football matches, I'm not interested in passing for the sake of it," he said.

"I want to pass forward progressively, crosses in the box, shots, we want to get the crowd on the edge of their seat and if we've got to take one or two less passes to do that we will. But if not we'll pass our way through and score the perfect goal.

"The absolute minimum I expect is for them to give me their all day in day out and week-in, week-out That's the bare minimum because they have got quality.

"A lot of them have got quality that was shown this season at times when they've played really well and passed teams off the pitch and looked frightening and looked aggressive, on the front foot, creating chance after chance.

"But we've got to keep that consistency and hopefully have an injury free season to go with that because we do need a little luck."