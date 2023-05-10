The summer transfer window for clubs in England and Scotland does not open until June, though teams are already starting to reshape their squads.

10 May

English Football League

Jordan Beyer [Borussia Monchengladbach - Burnley] Undisclosed

5 May

English Football League

Joao Pedro [Watford - Brighton] Undisclosed

