Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen joins Celtic trio Callum McGregor, Reo Hatate and Kyogo Furuhashi on the shortlist for PFA Scotland player of the year.

The Dutchman has scored 25 goals in all competitions for the Fir Park club this season.

With 24, Kyogo is the only player with more Premiership goals than Van Veen, while Hatate and McGregor have been midfield stand-outs for the champions.

Celtic captain McGregor won the award in 2022.

Liel Abada is also in the running for back-to-back prizes, with the Israel winger again nominated for young player of the year, along with Celtic team-mate Matt O'Riley.

Rangers' Malik Tillman is recognised in that category - as is surprise package Charlie Reilly of Albion Rovers, who notched 22 goals and 13 assists despite his side finishing bottom of League 2.

The winners will be announced on Sunday evening, along with manager of the year and the top players from the second, third and fourth tiers.