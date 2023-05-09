Gary Bowyer has left his post as Dundee manager less than a week after leading the club to the Scottish Premiership.

Former Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool and Salford City boss Bowyer took charge last June and guided Dundee to the Scottish Championship title in a dramatic denouement on Friday.

Dundee say they are "grateful" but that "now is the time for certainty as we enter a critical summer".

Bowyer, 51, had been linked external-link with a return to Blackpool.

"Given the importance of the weeks and months ahead, I felt it was necessary to ensure we are all aligned on the direction needed to ensure the club is ready for its return to the Premiership," said managing director John Nelms.

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan - Dundee's technical director - will lead the search for a replacement, with former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson among those rumoured to be in contention.

Bowyer, whose assistant Billy Barr has also left the club, won 17 of his 36 league games in charge and Dundee ultimately won the title by five points after winning 5-3 at nearest rivals Queen's Park on the final day.

Earlier on Wednesday, he was named as Scottish Championship manager of the season.

What do you think of Bowyer's exit & who should replace him?

Dunc: Guess there must be some truth in the Blackpool link. He did a great job but better for it to happen now so we can prepare for next season.

Billy: Thank god his tactics were woeful and if he stayed we would be certain for the drop next year. As it is, I do fear the worst as we won the poorest championship for years by the skin of our teeth .

Robert: The latest in a long line of poor decisions. We don't need Callum Davidson if he is not good enough to survive in Perth.

Connor: Can't blame Gary Bowyer. A chance to be closer to his family, with an enhanced reputation from his stint up here, which he may not have had if we started poorly next campaign. The squad needs some big adjustments for next year so this gives the new man a chance to do so. Just please not Mark McGhee again…

Gary: He did what he was brought in to do and, given the circumstances, it's not too much of a stretch to see him move on, presumably back down south nearer family. Hopefully we can get someone in to give us a good chance next season.

Jim: A very, very sad day, but family is more important in life. Thanks for everything Gary you did what you were brought in to do. All the best for the future. Please Nelms/Strachan don't pick Davidson.

Daz: Needs to be proven manager and I don't think Callum Davidson is the answer. I think we need to go out the box again. Someone like Neil Lennon, Paul Lambert or an outsider who's done well everywhere - Ian Murray.

Tony: We were certain to lose him after Blackpool stated they were interested in him. I guess Callum Davidson would be an manager with the right amount of experience.