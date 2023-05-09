Mark Bonner succeeded Colin Calderwood as Cambridge United head coach in 2020

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner has promised "a summer of change" at the Abbey Stadium, having secured their place in League One for 2023-24.

The U's avoided relegation with a 2-0 home win over Forest Green on the final day of the regular season.

Bonner's side finished one point clear of the relegation places, having been in the bottom four since 21 January.

"Everybody who will leave us will leave us as better than when they found us," Bonner told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"Make no mistake this is an achievement for us, staying in the league, gives us a chance to keep building, keep developing and while it's been a horrible season for a large part of it, we've bookended it unbelievably well with the start and the end."

He continued: "Whether we're lucky or not that it's the season where 46 points keeps you in the league, I couldn't care less. It's a brilliant achievement for us to do it. It's always a challenge for us at this level but hopefully this gives us a chance of building and making sure next year is a stronger one."

Cambridge dropped out of the English Football League from 2005 to 2014, but next season will be their third in a row in the third tier.

In an end of season message to supporters, external-link majority shareholder Paul Barry described it as a "great escape for the ages and one to match any Hollywood script".

He said: "Hats off to the players and first team staff. There is no sugar coating that this has been a very tough season at times on the pitch but in the end, doing it the hard way, the players got it over the line.

"The nature of the game means that not everyone will be here next year, as a number of the squad are out of contract, but my genuine best wishes to all who might move on over the summer for different reasons.

"They have all played their part in creating extraordinary memories for the club over the last three years and will always be welcome back at the Abbey."

Crowds for home games have risen this season and the club are working towards a new 30-year lease on their training facilities at Clare College, where work on a new £3m building is due to begin later this month.

The strength of their academy set-up, meanwhile, was underlined by a run to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals before losing 3-2 to Arsenal.

"We're developing a club here and want to keep doing that," said Bonner.

"The way the owners have pushed the club forwards in the last few years is incredible and they've got big ambitions and plans to keep doing it."

He added: "We will have a bit of time to reflect and refresh ourselves but at the same time we've got to make sure we build a team that can be really competitive next year and that work has already started and will really pick up next week."

Cambridge striker Sam Smith scored seven goals in their final nine games of the season

Cambridge-born Bonner has been in charge since March 2020, having been appointed on an interim basis two months earlier.

Goalkeeper Dimi Mitov described Bonner as an "incredible man manager", saying: "He knows how to speak to people and he's a brilliant coach as well."

Mitov and striker Sam Smith - who scored the second against Forest Green with a Marco Van Basten-like angled volley - are among those out of contract in the summer.

"The club's on the up, got a great manager and staff, new training ground, stadium's getting improved and hopefully the budget will be bigger next season," said Smith.

"For me personally, I don't know what's going to happen [but] I love this club. We'll see what happens in the summer."