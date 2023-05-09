Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers will listen to summer offers for Antonio Colak after knocking back January interest in the Croatian striker from German and MLS clubs. (Scottish Sun) external-link

A number of clubs from the English Premier League and across Europe are interested in Celtic defender Carl Starfelt, who is under contract until the summer of 2025. (Sky Sports) external-link

Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack is close to agreeing a one-year deal with Rangers, with his current contract up in the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

The agent of Aris winger Luis Palma has left the door open for a summer move to Rangers - as he conceded a move to the English Premier League may be too "complex" for the Honduras international. (Diario Deportivo via Daily Record external-link )

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez reckons Jota is in the "perfect environment" at Celtic - and revealed he's keeping close tabs on the winger. (Football Scotland) external-link

And Roberto Martinez has revealed Nicolas Raskin was on the radar of some top European clubs before Rangers signed the midfielder, having worked briefly with the 22-year-old during his time as Belgium boss. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rory McKenzie admits he struggled to show face in his home town after being part of the Kilmarnock squad that was relegated two years ago - and does not want to experience the feeling again. (Daily Record) external-link

St Johnstone are "enjoying the pressure" of a Premiership relegation battle, according to interim manager Steven MacLean. (Courier) external-link

Rangers have made yet another boardroom change with finance director Kenny Barclay leaving the club. (Daily Record) external-link