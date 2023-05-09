Last updated on .From the section Man City

Former midfielder Alife Haaland played for Manchester City from 2000-2003

Alfie Haaland says he was escorted from his seat at the Bernabeu because Real Madrid fans were "not happy" with his celebrations after Kevin de Bruyne's equaliser for Manchester City in the Champions League semi-final first leg.

Video on social media appears to show Erling Haaland's dad taunting the home fans before being removed from his box.

Haaland tweeted: "Ok. RM was not happy we were celebrating KDB goal.

"Other than than that we had to move because RM fans not happy with 1-1."

De Bruyne scored in the 67th minute to cancel out Vinicius Junior's opener.

Haaland waved with both hands while smiling at the crowd below him, cupping his ears to the Real Madrid fans and gesticulating, while reports in Spain external-link suggested he threw food at the supporters.

The former Manchester City and Leeds midfielder is a regular at City's matches, where his son has scored 51 goals so far this season.

Spanish giants Madrid have lifted the Champions League trophy - a competition City have yet to win - five times since 2014 and knocked the Premier League champions out of the tournament at the semi-final stage last year.

In October reports suggested that Haaland's contract contains a special release clause for him to join Real Madrid in 2024, which City boss Pep Guardiola later said is "not true".

The 22-year-old's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, said in March that a move to Real Madrid is "the dream" for any player.

City host Real Madrid in the second leg at Etihad Stadium on Wednesday 17 May.

Victory for Guardiola's side would see them face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in this year's final on Saturday 10 June at Istanbul's Atatürk Olympic Stadium.