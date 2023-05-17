Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Everton WomenEverton Women0Arsenal WomenArsenal Women4

Everton Women v Arsenal Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Everton Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Ramsey
  • 28HolmgaardBooked at 10mins
  • 5Björn
  • 23Holmgaard
  • 14Sørensen
  • 7Wheeler
  • 22Galli
  • 2Veje
  • 10Bennison
  • 15Beever-Jones
  • 25Snoeijs

Substitutes

  • 4Sevecke
  • 8Christiansen
  • 17Hope
  • 18Brosnan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 21Maier
  • 27Stenevik

Arsenal Women

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 5Beattie
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 16Maritz
  • 12Maanum
  • 13Wälti
  • 15McCabe
  • 21Pelova
  • 19Foord
  • 25Blackstenius

Substitutes

  • 7Catley
  • 14D'Angelo
  • 18Marckese
  • 20Queiroz Costa
  • 22Kühl
  • 27Taylor
  • 29Goldie
  • 50Doe
  • 56Godfrey
Referee:
Cheryl Foster

Match Stats

Home TeamEverton WomenAway TeamArsenal Women
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home3
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away8
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 4.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Katja Snoeijs.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jen Beattie with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lia Wälti.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 4. Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Frida Maanum with a cross following a set piece situation.

  7. Post update

    Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Nicoline Sørensen (Everton Women).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 3. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Katie McCabe with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stina Blackstenius (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Aurora Galli (Everton Women).

  13. Post update

    Lia Wälti (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 2. Katie McCabe (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Victoria Pelova.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Emily Ramsey.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Agnes Beever-Jones (Everton Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Katja Snoeijs (Everton Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Everton Women 0, Arsenal Women 1. Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Noëlle Maritz with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Katrine Veje (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd Women20162253114250
2Chelsea Women19161257154249
3Arsenal Women20152349113847
4Man City Women20142446212544
5Aston Villa Women2010374234833
6Everton Women208392432-827
7Liverpool Women2064102135-1422
8West Ham Women1952121937-1817
9Brighton Women2044122560-3516
10Tottenham Women2042142544-1914
11Leicester City Women2041151346-3313
12Reading Women2032152250-2811
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport